Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 35,794 Shares

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00.

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 974,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $11,025,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.