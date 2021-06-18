Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXINF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

