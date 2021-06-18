Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON:OXIG traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,310 ($30.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.46. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

