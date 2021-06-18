Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $43.86. 9,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

