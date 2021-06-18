Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

OVV stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

