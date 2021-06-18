Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 1,445 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $50.09. 1,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,112. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

