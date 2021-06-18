Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Libertas Partners

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Libertas Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities raised Origin Enterprises to an “add” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Origin Enterprises stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.54 ($0.05). 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.78. The company has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30. Origin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.