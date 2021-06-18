Origin Dollar Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $178,259.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00134498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00180576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00869947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,321.33 or 0.99562558 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

