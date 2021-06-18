Origin Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,027,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,608. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

