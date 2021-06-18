Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ORGO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 164,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,277. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

