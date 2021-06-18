O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $537.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.17 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.