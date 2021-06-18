OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 110.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $3,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in OPKO Health by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 793,262 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,431. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 in the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

