Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

