Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Trading Down 0.6%

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 827 ($10.80) and last traded at GBX 827 ($10.80). Approximately 70,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 622,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.87).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 823.70. The company has a market capitalization of £5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,200.00.

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) Company Profile (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.