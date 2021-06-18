Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.36. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 2,766 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,413,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $10,173,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

