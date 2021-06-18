Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OXY. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

