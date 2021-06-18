OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $301,978.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00741933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00083841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042623 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

