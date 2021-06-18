Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTLY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 30.92.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 26.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 19.99 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

