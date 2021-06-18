Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 895,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,890,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares in the company, valued at $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,903,659 shares of company stock worth $12,613,534. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 68,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,387. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
