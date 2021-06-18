Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 895,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,890,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares in the company, valued at $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,903,659 shares of company stock worth $12,613,534. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 68,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,387. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

