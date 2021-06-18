O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Down 5.3%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 120,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,160,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

