Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $488,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 125,138 shares of company stock worth $1,777,965 over the last 90 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 84.3% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 287,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 660,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
