Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $488,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 125,138 shares of company stock worth $1,777,965 over the last 90 days.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 84.3% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 287,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 660,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JSD opened at $14.73 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.