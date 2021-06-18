Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NID opened at $14.51 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

