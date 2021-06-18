Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,649,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 585,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 644,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 150,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,808. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.