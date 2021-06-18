Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTRB remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Friday. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $95.34 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

