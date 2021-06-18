Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 6.5%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.74. 9,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 435,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $562,911. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

