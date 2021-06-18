Numis Securities Reaffirms No Recommendation Rating for SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

SRC opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42. SigmaRoc has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.