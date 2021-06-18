Numis Securities Increases Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target to GBX 980

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price target upped by Numis Securities to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

GROW stock opened at GBX 867 ($11.33) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 805.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 898 ($11.73).

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

