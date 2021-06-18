NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $227.26. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,021.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.92.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

