NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $195.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.71. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,041.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $227.26.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

