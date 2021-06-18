Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 5,716 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $657,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $176.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.56. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Novavax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.