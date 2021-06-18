Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $38.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.85.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

