Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $30,080.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

