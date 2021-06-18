Northland Securities Upgrades The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to “Buy”

Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.50 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

