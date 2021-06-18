Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target decreased by CIBC to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.80.

NPI stock opened at C$41.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$31.78 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.54.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

