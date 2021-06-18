Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,549,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,022 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Schlumberger worth $477,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

