Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,029 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Synopsys worth $443,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $265.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.40 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

