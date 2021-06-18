Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $494,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $148.87 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

