Northern Trust Corp Has $465.68 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $465,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $237.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.12 and a 1-year high of $239.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

