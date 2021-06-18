Northern Trust Corp Has $401.16 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Marriott International worth $401,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 181,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $141.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

