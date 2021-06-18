Northern Trust Corp Acquires 18,646 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $391,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $372.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

