North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NOA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 2,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,288. The company has a market cap of $405.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

