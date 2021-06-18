Nordea Equity Research Begins Coverage on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 30.92.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 26.73 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 19.99 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

