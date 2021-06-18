Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 582.0 days.

Shares of NPEGF remained flat at $$24.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Nippon Electric Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

