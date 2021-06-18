NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $185.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.51.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

