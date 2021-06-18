Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NICMF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nickel Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICMF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864. Nickel Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

