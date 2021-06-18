Nick Beighton Sells 29,558 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

LON ASC opened at GBX 4,949 ($64.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,054.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

