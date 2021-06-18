NexWave Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

