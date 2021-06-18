NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for NextGen Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for NextGen Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

