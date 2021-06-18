New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 83,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

