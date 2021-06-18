New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 707,641 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 668.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,641 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GoPro were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,549,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

GPRO stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

